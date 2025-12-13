Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 66,809 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ASML worth $191,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,080.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,039.93 and its 200 day moving average is $875.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,141.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

