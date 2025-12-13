Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $35.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.6380, with a volume of 227,055 shares.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

