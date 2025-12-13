Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Down 27.4% – What’s Next?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 27.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. 58,370,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average session volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Card Factory

Card Factory Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The stock has a market cap of £244.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.05.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.