New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 719,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$24.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

