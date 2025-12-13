New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 719,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
