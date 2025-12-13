Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 92,401 shares.The stock last traded at $14.77 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Monotaro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $550.48 million for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 33.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

