iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,781,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,043,259 shares.The stock last traded at $54.0850 and had previously closed at $54.05.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.