iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,781,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,043,259 shares.The stock last traded at $54.0850 and had previously closed at $54.05.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
