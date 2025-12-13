Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz Acquires 1,608 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Diaz purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $19,842.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,072 shares in the company, valued at $247,688.48. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,353. The company has a market cap of $329.68 million, a PE ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 893,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

