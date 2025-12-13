Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

VRTS stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $243.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,483.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 90.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

