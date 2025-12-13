Elevatus Welath Management Buys 10,650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.48.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $318.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.