Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) Announces Earnings Results

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tianci International had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.23%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Tianci International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CIIT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. Tianci International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get Tianci International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tianci International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tianci International

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s primary line of business is global logistics. The Company through its subsidiary, Roshing, provides global logistics services, encompassing booking and the transportation arrangement and related logistics solutions. Roshing’s customized logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tianci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.