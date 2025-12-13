Helium Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $540.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 171,513 shares of company stock worth $50,397,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.