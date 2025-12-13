BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 159,098 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,098 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 314,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,814 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 88.4% in the second quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 31,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 138.3% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

