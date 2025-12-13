Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on December 31st

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Interparfums has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Interparfums has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interparfums to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Interparfums Trading Up 1.7%

Interparfums stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 254,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.25. Interparfums has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

About Interparfums

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

