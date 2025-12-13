Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Great Elm Capital Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Great Elm Capital Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 162,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,218. Great Elm Capital Group has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Great Elm Capital Group ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $150,126.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,936. The trade was a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

