Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HLNE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of HLNE traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

