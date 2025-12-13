DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

DT Midstream stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. 1,379,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,645. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

