KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Cowen upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 17,219,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,143,762. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

