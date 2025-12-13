Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NYSE:PL traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,889,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 66.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 142,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

