Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.53. Gray Media shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,137 shares traded.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.