Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

LOAR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Loar Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LOAR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 796,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,652. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.35. Loar has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Loar’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Loar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Loar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Loar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

