2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $30.69. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 3,532,291 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.