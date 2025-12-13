Zacks Research Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Strong Sell

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 2,420,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.20). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $26.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

