Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.71. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.3750, with a volume of 10,435 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

