EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total transaction of $557,615.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,763.42. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,863.47. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $34,405,319 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $405.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $415.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

