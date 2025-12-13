Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Rockwell Automation worth $287,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $405.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $415.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $191,361.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $965,250.02. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total transaction of $323,248.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $34,405,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.