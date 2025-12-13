Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.20, but opened at $64.05. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 296 shares.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

