Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 9,282 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

