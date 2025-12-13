Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.37.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Severin Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 390,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 37,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

