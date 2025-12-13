Linden Advisors LP Invests $24.12 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,124,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 545.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $462.86 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.32 and a 200-day moving average of $444.31.
CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.75.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
