Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 57,800 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Down 2.6%

DDOG stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 470.97, a PEG ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,663 shares of company stock worth $245,102,405. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

