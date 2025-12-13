London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,216 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $201,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

