London Co. of Virginia Has $405.94 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,265 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $405,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 732.3% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 44.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,176,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

