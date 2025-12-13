III Capital Management Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Atlas FRM LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $273,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,836.12. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $1,043,794 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MHK opened at $112.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.