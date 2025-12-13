Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.35. Super Hi International shares last traded at $17.3590, with a volume of 3,290 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of -0.62.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDL. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $157,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

