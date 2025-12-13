Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.9410, but opened at $61.93. Arkema shares last traded at $61.8950, with a volume of 16,024 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Arkema from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Arkema Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Arkema had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Arkema SA will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

