Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $18.97. Holcim shares last traded at $19.0180, with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCMLY shares. UBS Group raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

