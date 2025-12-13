Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.89, but opened at $148.00. Yum! Brands shares last traded at $149.3580, with a volume of 820,393 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $42,274.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,292. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,146 shares of company stock worth $5,699,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

