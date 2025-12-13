ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 400 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $32,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,627.68. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $36,036.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

