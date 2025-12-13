ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 400 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $32,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,627.68. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $36,036.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
