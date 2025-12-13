Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) CFO Michael Bercovich Buys 65,333 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Bercovich purchased 65,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,306.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,193.51. This trade represents a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Down 12.1%

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 118.41%.The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blink Charging

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.