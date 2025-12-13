Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) CFO Michael Bercovich Buys 65,333 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Bercovich purchased 65,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,306.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,193.51. This trade represents a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blink Charging Stock Down 12.1%
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 118.41%.The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
