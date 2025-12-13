Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $127.28 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,720,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

