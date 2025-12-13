Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 678 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $61,725.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 685,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,398,178.72. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 11th, Bruce Booth sold 6,101 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $556,594.23.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bruce Booth sold 229,809 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $21,080,379.57.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of KYMR opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.28. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,398,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.