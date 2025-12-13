United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Jan Malcolm Sells 50 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.98, for a total transaction of $24,149.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $493.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $496.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

