Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Nelson Sun Buys 3,000 Shares

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun acquired 3,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,169.60. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AARD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

