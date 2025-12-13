Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Nelson Sun Buys 3,000 Shares

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun acquired 3,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,169.60. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AARD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58.
Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AARD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.
Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile
Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aardvark Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.