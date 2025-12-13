Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Benchmark

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 11.4%

AVGO stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.