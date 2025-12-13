IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $253.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $258.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

