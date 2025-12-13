EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,643 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,027.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $939.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.98.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.