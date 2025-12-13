Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,524,000 after buying an additional 754,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,088.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,092.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,087.56. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,313.65.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

