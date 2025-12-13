176,458 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 176,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,790,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

TJX stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $157.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

