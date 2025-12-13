LM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

