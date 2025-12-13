LM Advisors LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

LM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Tower by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $162,127,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

